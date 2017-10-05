Gov. Ivey announces state’s preparation efforts ahead of Tropical Storm Nate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey will hold a news conference on Thursday to go over the state’s efforts to prepare for Tropical Storm Nate.

Governor Ivey will be joined by Alabama Emergency Management Director Brian Hastings, State Meteorologist Jim Stefkovich and other members of the Emergency Operations Team to provide updated information on preparations and forecasted weather conditions in Alabama.

The news conference will begin at 5 p.m.