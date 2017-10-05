Dannon Oikos will ‘no longer work’ with QB Cam Newton after ‘sexist’ comments

Cam Newton, current quarterback for the Carolina Panters, has lost one of his sponsors. This after he replied to a female reporter’s question at a news conference by saying, “it’s funny to hear a female talk about routes. It’s funny.”

Dannon Oikos Yogurt took to Twitter just minutes ago saying they will no longer work with Cam Newton.

We’re disheartened by Cam Newton’s behavior, which we perceive as sexist. We shared our concerns with Cam & will no longer work with him. — Oikos Greek Yogurt (@Oikos) October 5, 2017

On Facebook, where the company has more characters to share its message, Oikos called the comments “disparaging to all women.” The post goes on to call his message inconsistent with the company’s commitment to “fostering equality and inclusion in every workplace.”