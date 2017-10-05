× Country singer visits the Tennessee Valley to help babies in the community

DECATUR, Ala. — A former American Idol winner made a trip to the Tennessee Valley Thursday for a great cause.

Country music singer Scotty McCreery performed at WDRM in efforts to raise money and support WHNT’s annual Great Diaper Drive.

McCreery performed at the station’s Listener Lounge for a group of people. The cost of admission was a package of diapers.

According to McCreery, he is always happy to perform as a way to give back.

“That’s just how I was raised and I’m sure how everyone in Alabama was too, so just doing good for the community and helping those who can help themselves, it’s what it’s all about, it’s why we’re here,” he said.

If you would like to contribute to the Great Diaper drive you can make a donation to one of several drop off locations or you can host a diaper shower with your friends and family.