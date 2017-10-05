× Computer virus is impacting the network at several Morgan County Schools

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Officials at Morgan County Schools confirmed that a trojan horse computer virus has impacted the computer networks at up to two schools in the district.

Lee Willis, the Director of Information Technology and Campus Safety at the school system, assures students and parents, no data is at risk and that this was not a data breach of any sort.

Willis says his team is working to eradicate the computer virus, and that this type of infection can be common with shared networks.

He insists Morgan County has some of the best virus protection software available.

Morgan County School students begin Fall Break next week. Willis hopes to have the matter resolved before the return to class the following week.