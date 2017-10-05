× Amazon is building another HQ complete with 50k new jobs, and Huntsville will throw its hat in the ring

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The City of Huntsville will submit a proposal to bring Amazon’s newest headquarters to the Rocket City, a spokesperson confirms.

City officials won’t reveal details about their application, aside from confirming they will submit one.

Amazon says the second corporate headquarters will hire as many as 50,000 new full-time employees, with an average total compensation exceeding $100,000.

The project will have more than $5 billion in capital expenditures, according to the company.

However, the company has issued guidelines for potential sites. It’s not immediately clear that Huntsville can meet them, especially since the first preference they list is a metropolitan area with more than a million people.

The full list of preferences includes:

Metropolitan areas with more than one million people

A stable and business-friendly environment

Urban or suburban locations with the potential to attract and retain strong technical talent

Communities that think big and creatively when considering locations and real estate options

The Request for Proposals document from Amazon also lists “Site Requirement” including:

Within 30 miles of a population center

Within 45 minutes of an international airport

No more than 1-2 miles from major arterial roads

Access to mass transit at the site

Amazon asked for all applications to be in by October 19, and they plan to make a decision on their new campus next year.