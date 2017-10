ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Albertville authorties are searching for a teenager they say has been missing since Monday.

Argelia Fernanda Pena Rojas, 17, is 5’5″ tall and weighs about 120 lbs. Authorities say she was last seen at her home early on October 2.

Rojas is an Albertville High School student and is thought to be in the Crossville area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albertville Police Department at 256-878-1212.