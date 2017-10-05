After complaints, Madison City School officials ask for input on new draft of 2018-19 school year calendar

MADISON, Ala. – Madison City School officials have come up with a new draft for the 2018-2019 school year calendar, after they posted their first draft to social media and not all parents were happy.

“I went to Madison City Schools growing up, and it was like August Twenty-Second I think was usually when we started back. It was like the last week of August,” recalled Samantha Winslow. Her 3-year-old isn’t ready this year, but she will attend Madison City Schools next year. “I’m not real happy about it.”

Many parents saw the original draft on Facebook and judging by the comments, the majority of people didn’t think much of it.

Superintendent Robby Parker emailed parents and told them, “We hear you loud and clear.”

Parker explained the some of the reasoning behind the first draft was due to scheduling around the PSAT. “The reason we are struggling with Fall Break is the PSAT test. The PSAT is the test our kids take to gain National Merit Semifinalist status. Millions of dollars in scholarships are earned by our kids because of this test. Success on this test is very important to our kids and community….If the test is not completed for any reason, our kids have no opportunity to gain National Merit status.”

Also the first draft’s Fall Break didn’t line up with Huntsville City or Madison County Schools’ calendars, which could pose a problem for some families. “Kids that are in Harvest, or whatever, can’t do anything with our kids on a different schedule,” said Winslow.

Parker says they put the first draft online to get feedback from the parents and guardians, and they gave their input in the comments. This made parents feel like a part of the process. Samantha Winslow was happy to be included and she hopes that in the future, “he will continue to do that.”

The school has already made a new draft, and is currently waiting to hear feedback from parents and guardians on social media.