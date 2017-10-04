UAH hockey wants to take the next step in 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Football seas is in full swing, but hockey is just getting started. The UAH Chargers play their season opener on Friday against #8 Notre Dame. The chargers coming off their best season since the 2009 - 2010 campaign. The team did win just nine games, but that's the best season for UAH under head coach Mike Corbett, who's entering his 5th season with the team.

UAH is ready to take another step this season, and start competing for a conference title, but the Chargers need to start doing something the haven't been able to in years past. "We like that we are on a solid foundation. You know what? Getting some of those big wins, learning how to win, and beating some teams we're not supposed to at least on paper," Corbett said. "Gain that confidence, then hopefully we are like any other team in any other sport, and we can roll a little bit."

The puck drops on the new season on Friday, 6:35 PM at Compton Family Ice Arena in Notre Dame.