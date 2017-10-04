Tropical Depression Sixteen develops Wednesday morning

A tropical wave that we’ve been watching for the past several days has now developed into Tropical Depression Sixteen. The storm is currently off the coast of Nicaragua moving north.

The system is expected to continue strengthening, likely becoming Tropical Storm Nate by Wednesday night.

The National Hurricane Center’s current track takes the storm north, passing by (or over) the Yucatan Peninsula before heading for the Gulf Coast. There is a chance that this tropical depression could become a hurricane as it moves over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

The current track has the storm passing to the east of the Tennessee Valley. We’re likely to see wet and breezy conditions early next week. However, if the track shifts to the west of the Tennessee Valley we could be talking about heavy rain and even a risk of severe weather.

We’ll continue to update you on the latest as the storm develops.

The latest information from the National Weather Service is below: