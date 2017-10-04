Thief steals junior high Beta Club money in school break-in, cops asking for help reviewing security video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. -- The search continues in DeKalb County for the person behind the Henagar Junior High School break in last Friday.

The DeKalb County Board of Education released surveillance video in hopes that the community could help identify the intruder.

"A custodian entered the school early Friday morning during his morning routine and noticed something awry in the office," said Superintendent Jason Barnett.

According to authorities, the intruder gained entrance through the side door of the school.

"He broke the door jamb, and of course, we repaired that and had it reinforced to prevent anything further like this to happen," said Barnett.

After going through a few classrooms, the intruder hit the jackpot in the front office. Four thousand dollars was taken out of the school's safe along with a few other checks. The money was from a fundraiser the Beta Club had been holding to raise money for an upcoming state conference.

"As a district, we're committed to making sure that our students have that opportunity to go, and we're not going to allow this to keep our students from participating," said Barnett.

The school system remains hopeful that an arrest will be made in this case with the support of the community and the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information on who this person may be is asked to contact authorities at 256-845-3801.