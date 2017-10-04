Meteorite a possible cause of New Hampshire wildfire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A brush fire has burned through 25 acres in the White Mountains of New Hampshire this week. The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but some believe it could have been a meteorite.

Late Monday night a man driving by the mountain reported that an object, a possible meteorite, hit the side of the mountain. Then at 6:20 Tuesday morning a fire was reported in the same area.

The fire has been burning since. We here in the Tennessee Valley know first hand from October of 2016 how difficult it is to control a fire burning on the side of a mountain. The terrain has made fighting the fire in the White Mountains just as hard. Crews expect to have the fire contained Thursday, October 5th.