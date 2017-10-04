Marshall Co. Health Department is offering a drive-through flu clinic Oct. 17

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. -- It's about that time of year again when the flu virus rears its ugly head. You might not have time in your busy schedule to get your shot, but there's an easy way to get it done coming up this month.

Flu shots are a little pain for the gain of preventing the flu, and the staff at the Marshall County Health Department is trying to make it a little more convenient for you to get yours.

"On October 17 we are going to have a drive-through flu clinic at the Marshall County Technical School," said Clinic Supervisor Sara Shelton. The school is located right on U.S. Highway 431 in Guntersville, near the Applebee's and Walmart.

The drive through flu clinic will give people wanting the vaccine a chance to get it without getting out of their car. "Just pull through the line and get your shot while you're in the car," Shelton explained.

The event runs from 9-3 p.m. on October 17. Anyone ages six months and older can get one. You're encouraged to bring your insurance card. If you don't have insurance the shot is five dollars.

Shelton says people loved the convenience of it when they had the event before. "We did not have it the last two years and people were really disappointed, and so I'm really glad we're doing it again this year."

They want to serve as many people as possible because Shelton says the vaccine isn't something to overlook. "Everyone should get the flu shot because there are certain people who are immunocompromised, especially elderly, small children," Shelton said.