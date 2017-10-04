Madison Street Festival to bring parade, vendors and performers to downtown Madison

MADISON, Ala. – Thousands are expected to spend time in downtown Madison This weekend for the 37th annual Madison Street Festival. The one-day event begins at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 7, with a parade.

The city is providing shuttle service to the event that begins at 6:00 a.m. Free parking is available at Madison City Schools Football Stadium on Celtic Drive and CrossPointe Church on Hughes.

The parade will start on Skate Park Drive at 9:00 a.m., proceed down Mill to Church Street, Front Street and Sullivan. The parade will disband at Madison Elementary School. Gold Star Families will serve as the Grand Marshal.

For the first time in the event’s history, there will be two performance stages: The Church Street Stage and the Main Street Stage.

The pet-friendly festival is open until 4:00 Saturday afternoon.

A number of downtown streets will be closed beginning at 6:00 p.m. Friday night. Main Street will close at that time, and will remain closed until the festival is over and cleaned up. Mill Road, Church Street, Front Street and Sullivan Street will all close Saturday morning. Mill Road and Sullivan will reopen to traffic after the parade, but the other will remain closed until 5:30 p.m.

