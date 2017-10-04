Lawrence County Commission to build shelter, extends interim contract with local rescue

MOULTON, Ala. – Wednesday, the Lawrence County Commission held an emergency meeting to decide whether to send their animals to Marion County.

Concerned residents filled the room. They claimed Marion County is already overwhelmed with the strays from two additional counties. Residents present fear sending local animals there would mean almost all would be euthanized.

Jackie Posey went before the commission saying former shelter director Bobbie Taylor and her board would have a property purchase by mid-October and would turn it over to the county free of charge, never to be sold.

Instead, the commission ultimately voted 4-1 to extend their current deal with Changing 42 Animal Rescue for two months. The plan, as proposed by Commissioner Bobby Burch, is to have a county shelter built in that time period.

The meeting took a turn with a heated exchange between Commissioners Joey Hargrove and Burch. Hargrove firmly believes the commission had a solid solution in the previously unanimously-approved plan to buy a building on County Road 150 and retrofit it to be a shelter.

Burch says the TVA in-lieu-of-tax money, that would’ve been used for that purchase, can instead be used to build this shelter on land next to the sheriff’s office and jail. Some people even brought up the possibility of having inmates work the shelter.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Mose Jones abstained from the vote altogether, saying the no-kill shelter planned by Bobbie Taylor would’ve been the best option because it would’ve cost the county no money, and there would be no concerns over the location. But this isn’t the first time Taylor’s board approached the commission with plans of shelter. Some of the commissioners are hesitant to reenter any business with Taylor or anyone affiliated with her, following the animal abuse allegations and criminal proceedings against her.