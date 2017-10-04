Huntsville business owners’ faith is stronger than the flames

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A massive cleanup is underway after a fire severely damaged a local business.

Allied Digital Printing on University Drive has been in Huntsville for nearly 50 years. Now, investigators are trying to find the cause of the fire that nearly destroyed it overnight.

Owner Victor Burruss rushed home from a family vacation in Orlando after he found out what happened. Most of the inside is ruined and what's not destroyed is covered in soot.

"It's heartbreaking. It kind of brings a tear to your eye because it's something my dad built," said Burruss.

His father and founder of Allied Digital Printing passed away two months ago.

"It's tough. It's tough. Yeah we're still in the process of taking care of stuff with his death, obviously mourning and continuing on like he'd want us to," said Burruss.

He said it will take a while to completely rebuild. However, they do have immediate plans in place to keep up with commercial business.

"We are a Christian based company you know. We feel like he's in control. Thing happen all of this stuff is temporary it can all be replaced," said Burruss.

He said his faith and good customers will get them through.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue hopes to wrap up the investigation within a week.