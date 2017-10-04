Groundbreaking for new amphitheater in Bridgeport brings excitement, hope for revitalization

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGEPORT, Ala. - Bridgeport has broken ground on one of the city's first permanent amphitheaters; something city leaders call a much needed venue for many of the city's events. "Once a year we have Trail of Tears. Trail of Tears is big for Bridgeport. Normally, we set it up on that end of town. We bring in tractor trailer low bed trucks," says City Councilman Barry Hughes.

These trucks can sometimes be a hassle. This sparked the idea of building something of their own. "So we wanted to build a stage in front of the Trail of Tears wall, and we're going to put a top over it," says Hughes.

The new area will hold around 300 people and include other amenities. "We will have permanent bleachers. We will have bathrooms in the area over here. We'll have picnic areas."

The project is estimated to cost around $20,000.

This amphitheater is just one major part of the city's revitalization project. They hope to redo the sidewalks, the landscaping and outdoor lighting. "We just got Google in our area, and we're trying to make our town more appealing for the outsiders. So we're trying to get the whole town behind us and upgrade," says Hughes.

They hope to finish the project within the next six months.