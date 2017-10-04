Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Arts Huntsville, in cooperation with 45 local arts and cultural organizations and individual artists will celebrate ‘Fall for the Arts’ throughout the month of October 2017. As National Arts and Humanities Month, October is the perfect month to enjoy everything the arts in Huntsville has to offer.

There are hundreds of arts, cultural, and entertainment activities scheduled throughout October. Opportunities range from individual art classes and community festivals to stage performances and art exhibits. The community can experience a variety of music, dance, visual arts, theater, and literary arts activities, and many events are FREE to attend.