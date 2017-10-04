Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Even those accused of the most heinous of acts, from terrorism to murder, have constitutional rights. Often, they're only as strong as the people arguing for them. We spoke with two attorneys who represent some of the most notorious criminals in Madison County. They explain why they decided to defend seemingly indefensible crimes. And how they sleep at night. Hear what they have to say in our Taking Action Special Report - Defending the Despised - Tonight on WHNT News 19 at 10.