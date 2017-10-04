Decatur concert to benefit hurricane victims this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. -- Many Puerto Ricans are still struggling in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. Meanwhile, our neighbors in Florida and Texas are still in the midst of their recovery efforts following Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

So if you're still looking for a way to help out, an event hosted by River City Lights and Albany Works this Saturday, October 7th, is the perfect opportunity.

"We were doing events every first Saturday, so we've been helping the NCC with food drives for each one of these events. As soon as we saw the hurricanes come across we went ahead and switched it over to raise money for the hurricanes," explained River City Lights CEO and event organizer Chris Kemp.

The concert is free, and will be held at Daikin Amphitheater. Kemp said they are partnering with the United Methodist Committee On Relief (UMCOR) to accept donations for hurricane victims.

"They're basically on the forefront of all of the hurricanes. It was one of the only organizations that the money would go directly to the hurricane victims," he explained.

Kemp said they will be collecting donations at the concert, and any amount is appreciated. They have also partnered with Guitar Center.

"For every five dollars that you bring you get a raffle ticket, so we're going to be raffling the guitar at the end of the night," he said. The winner must be present to win the raffle.

Public Relations Coordinator Brandi Norman said this is a family and pet friendly event. Nearby retailers Simp McGee's and Bank Street Grill will have food and to go drinks available. You can also bring your own food and drinks.

Norman encourages concert goers, "Bring blankets and chairs. There's no seating at the amphitheater itself, there are some benches up at the old state bank," she said.

The concert is from 7:00 - 10:00 pm on Saturday. Local jam band Radiotron will open the show, and Live By Satellite are the headliners out of Nashville.

"Parking is really easy. You can park right there by the amphitheater or you can park all the way up Bank Street," said Norman.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The events are meant to give back and something for the community to enjoy. But in light of the tragedy in Las Vegas, safety is at the top of everyone's minds when it comes to outdoor concerts.

"The police station is two blocks away from the amphitheater. As far as Decatur, it's a really good community," said Kemp.

They are expecting a couple hundred people to attend.

"We do have security there. We do have two people who walk around and make sure that everything is going as planned for the shows," Kemp explained.

It should be a night enjoyed by all as they help those devastated by the recent hurricanes.

"We've got Live By Satellite, they're going to be playing for free. They're driving all the way from Nashville, they just got off tour, and they just want to help out,"said Kemp.

They will be collecting donations on site, but you can also donate directly to UMCOR by calling 800-554-8583, or visiting their website here.