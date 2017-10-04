Buckhorn place kicker Mohammad Nakhleh’s kick lifts the Bucks over Jemison on homecoming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW MARKET, Ala. - On Friday nights it's typically the quarterback, the running back, or the wide receiver stealing the spotlight. But on Buckhorn`s homecoming against Jemison, all eyes were on the right foot of #87. "I mean coach Henderson always tells me I can do stuff like that, but I didn't expect it to go down to me," Bucks place kicker Mohammad Nakhleh said. "I expected it's homecoming, it'll be easy win, but I didn't expect me being out there a lot."

He was out there for three field goals to be exact. Nakhleh's shortest kick of the night was from 30 yards out, but it was by far the biggest of the game. "I mean we were all kinda just really tight," Buck head coach Keith Henderson tole WHNT News 19's Taylor Tannebaum. "Wind in his face, he went out in overtime there, and he was relaxed." Nakhleh may have appeared relaxed on the outside, but says he was at least a little nervous until he saw the ball go through the uprights. "I told myself just kick, you know? Don't be scared, don't be nervous, and i just did it."

Nakhleh`s boot lifted the Bucks over the Jags in overtime, and proved once and for all why you can never count out the kicker.