Authorities search for convicted burglar who disappeared from work release job site

DECATUR, Ala. – Have you seen Christian Anthony Legendre? The Alabama Department of Corrections says the convicted burglar walked away from a work-release job site in Florence. He never returned to the Decatur Work Release Center like he was supposed to.

Legendre was last seen around 12:35 a.m. this morning wearing a yellow t-shirt with CSS initials, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

The 23-year-old stands 5’8″ tall and weighs 146 lbs. He has green eyes and red/auburn hair.

Legendre was serving a 5-year sentence for 2nd degree burglary in Madison County.

If you have seen Legendre, or know where he may be, please call the Alabama Department of Corrections at 800-831-8825.