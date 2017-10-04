Albertville firefighters are offering free smoke detectors, installation, through October

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Smoke detectors aren’t something we think about often, so this month Albertville firefighters want to help their community out in that regard. Now through the end of October they’re offering to come to your home to install new detectors for free.

Stop and think for a second – how many smoke alarms do you have in your home? Are they working? The firefighters with Albertville Fire and Rescue want you to think about that and they’re there to help. “Albertville Fire and the American Red Cross have teamed up,” explained Assistant Chief Jason Beam. “American Red Cross has provided smoke detectors for our community and Albertville Fire will come out and install them.”

It’s all free for the area the fire department serves. “We are really wanting to get the word out about this, and we’re wanting to get as many smoke detectors as we can in as many homes as we can,” Beam said.

The firefighters will either come to your home to install the detectors or to help you do the job. You can also swing by the department and get them yourself. Just give the department a call during normal business hours, Monday through Friday. That number is (256) 891-8230. The department is located at 212 S Broad Street in Albertville.



Beam says many people believe if a fire breaks out in their home while they’re asleep, they will wake up. He says that’s not the case though, and that can lead to deadly situations. “We want people to have one of these at least outside of their common areas in their house, such as their kitchens and living rooms and one in each bedroom, especially small children or elderly,” he explained. You should have detectors on each level of your home, the garage, and the laundry room.

The department will be offering the free detectors through the month of October or until supplies run out.

Beam says it’s important to them because it’s life-saving.