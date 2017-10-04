2nd teen arrested in Boaz Murder

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. – An 18-year-old from Boaz has been arrested and charged with murder in relation to a shooting in September. He’s the second person arrested in the case.

The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office arrested Avery Grizzard on Tuesday. Investigators have determined Grizzard was with Ty Kirkland, 19, when Kirkland reportedly shot and killed Kevin Charles Jones, 42. They say there was a verbal fight between Jones and Kirkland before the shooting on the evening of September 25. 2017.

Grizzard is being held on a $100,000 bond.