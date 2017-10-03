Woman killed in Fort Payne pedestrian accident

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — Fort Payne Police have released information about a road accident that killed a pedestrian Monday night.

Police said a vehicle pulling a utility trailer was traveling north on Glenn Boulevard when some of the items on the trailer fell into the roadway. The vehicle stopped and passenger Mary Delana Austin, 40, got out of the vehicle to retrieve the items. Another vehicle traveling north struck Austin.

She was taken to Dekalb Regional Hospital by ambulance and was then flown to Huntsville Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Police said a witness and the driver of the vehicle Austin was traveling in said their vehicle was in the turn lane with the high beam lights on, which was blinding to the oncoming vehicle that hit Austin.

This accident is being investigated, but police said there will likely be no criminal charges filed.