Fayetteville church files federal lawsuit against city, utility company

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. – St. Anthony Catholic Church in Fayetteville filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court last month against the City of Fayetteville and Fayetteville Public Utilities, citing breach of contract and discrimination.

Church leaders say that weak water pressure from a nearby hydrant is causing a hazard not only for the church but also for its neighbors.

“It’s scary, and it’s frustrating,” explained the Diocese of Nashville’s Director of Communication, Rick Musacchio. “A lack of fire protection based on the lack of available water to fight fires really is seriously diminishing the value of the property.”

Musacchio said there is a real safety concern. Just last June, a fire down the street injured three people.

At the time, Fayetteville’s City Administrator confirmed to WHNT News 19 that low water pressure made it hard to fight the flames.

“We couldn’t crank up the full volume that normally we would have used because of the lack of water pressure,” Scott Collins told us on June 26, 2017.

The church believes the pressure problem is a known fire hazard that the City hasn’t prioritized.

“They have added onto the demands of that water line. They have done nothing over a period of time to maintain or upgrade those water connections to support that growth,” said Musacchio.

Another issue outlined in the lawsuit is St. Anthony Catholic Church’s attempts to expand, which are halted by the water problems.

Leaders say they have been trying to work with the City for a while.

“Instead, those two entities really have just left the church and the community in that area in a really rough spot,” said Musacchio.