Rescue Me: Huntsville firefighters team up with animal services to show off adoptable dogs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville firefighters have teamed up with Huntsville Animal Services to help bring attention to adoptable dogs in the city shelter through their new campaign “Rescue Me: Fire Dogs.”

The new campaign launches in coordination with the City of Decatur’s “Law Paws” program, which pairs shelter pets with Decatur Police officers.

Firefighter DeWayne Morris says, “The way I look at it, these dogs didn’t ask to end up (at a shelter). Adoption gets them out of the situations they’re in,” Morris said. “Adopting dogs is awesome.”

A challenge for the most likes and follows between the Decatur Police Department and Huntsville Fire and Rescue highlights one unified mission– to remind community members of the importance of adopting stray and surrendered animals.

“We are proud of the relationship we have with the City of Huntsville – from animal services and beyond. I hope you’ll stop by one of the shelters in our communities to find your next loyal companion,” says Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling.