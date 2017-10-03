Rescue Me: Fire Dogs encourages shelter pet adoptions

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Fire and Rescue and Huntsville Animal Services might be an unlikely pair to some, but the two are teaming up to help shelter pets find a lasting home.

It’s part of the joint campaign, “Rescue Me: Fire Dogs.”

The program is modeled after the Decatur Police Department’s, “Law Paws.” It pairs a shelter pet with a Decatur Police Officer to promote adoption.

One Huntsville firefighter says he saw the post about the partnership on social media.

“It sparked my interest and I went home and I spoke to my girlfriend about it and she sounded interested in it as well,” said firefighter Laine Cowan.

Others think so too!

Two out of the four dogs pictured on social media have already found forever homes within 24 hours of the initiative being announced.

Cowan says he’s looking to replace his pitbull who passed and he thinks this partnership is a great opportunity to do so.

“Hopefully this will convince my better half that this is the right thing to do,” Cowan said.

If you’d like to find more information about how you can adopt, visit the City of Huntsville’s blog.