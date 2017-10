Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AL.com) - At every Monday news conference Nick Saban holds, the Alabama head coach touts the strength of the next opponent, making sure everyone in the world knows the Crimson Tide respects the team it's expected to vanquish.

But this week, Saban's praise of Texas A&M seemed to be exaggerated.

"This is by far, I think, the strongest team that we've played to this point all the way around," he said.

Ahem, how about Florida State?

