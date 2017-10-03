More than a thousand people attend Doug Jones rally in Birmingham

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - It was standing room only at a campaign rally in Birmingham on Tuesday. More than 1,000 people came out to see former Vice President Joe Biden campaign for U.S. Senate candidate Doug Jones (D).

“I’m concerned about our state and the state of our politics,” said Lauren Wilson.

Most of Jones' supporters recognize that it is an uphill battle for the Democratic nominee, but they think the support of leaders like Biden will help.

“I actually didn’t know that he and Joe Biden had a personal connection, but hearing everything that Vice President Biden said was just awesome," said Anne Matthews. "It was really great!”

During the rally, Biden said he was confident Jones could win the race. He said if that happens, it will send ripples throughout the country.

The rally drew people from all across the Yellowhammer State, including some from the Tennessee Valley.

“I came from Huntsville," said Gail Williams. "We came this morning and stood in line for about an hour and a half. I was afraid I wasn’t going to get in but I did.”

Williams said she plans to campaign for Jones in the next few months. “I’m for everything he stands for - justice and equality for everybody, good education, health care and fair wages.”

Many supporters say what stands out about Jones is how positive he is.

“I think we’ve got to get out there and talk to our conservative friends and family and say, 'Hey listen! If you decided to vote for Doug, yay! If you haven’t, research Doug and understand what good, positive things he can do for Alabama,'" said Matthews.

“I believe he can bring us all together and he can spread the love that we need in the state,” said Wilson.

Those who attended the rally think Jones is the man who will be the first democratic senator to be elected in Alabama in two decades.

Jones is expected to campaign in the Tennessee Valley in the next few weeks for the special election that will occur on December 12th.