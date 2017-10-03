Madison Police say man charged with assaulting officers for ramming patrol cars in weekend incident

MADISON, Ala. – Madison Police say that two of their own were assaulted while responding to a call over the weekend.

Authorities say that around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, two officers responded to a domestic dispute call near Miller Blvd. and Mahan Dr.

When the first officer arrived, police say 33-year-old Kyle Shubert of Madison drove past the residence in a truck. As the officer prepared to turn around to pull the vehicle over, police say the driver made a U-turn and rammed the officer’s patrol car. Authorities say the officer was injured in the crash and the patrol car was disabled.

A second officer followed the truck on Miller Blvd. Authorities say Schubert stopped in the roadway, reversed, and rammed the second patrol car, pushing the officer’s vehicle down a hill.

Authorities confirmed that the officer opened fire through his own windshield into the back of the Ford F250 pickup, but they say Schubert was not struck during the gunfire.

According to police, Shubert fled the scene on foot and was later taken into custody in a nearby yard by several more officers that had arrived on scene.

Both officers were treated for their injuries at local hospitals and released.

Shubert has been charged with two counts of 2nd degree Assaulting of Police Officers, Fleeing and Attempting to Elude, and Resisting Arrest. Shubert is in custody in the Madison County Jail on a $60,686 bond.

Both officers who were injured are on administrative leave until they are ready to return to duty.