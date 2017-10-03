Judge orders mental evaluation for man accused in Sonic murder

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — Dacedric Ward, one of the men accused in the shooting death of 18-year-old Jason West, pleaded not guilty in May 2017 by reason of mental disease. Ward faces two capital murder charges for the December 26, 2016, shooting at the Sonic restaurant on County Line Road in Madison. The court has now decided that there are reasonable grounds for a mental examination.

The judge has ordered that Ward will undergo an examination by a certified forensic examiner appointed by the Alabama Department of Mental Health and Mental Retardation.

Ward’s next trial date is scheduled for December 11, 2017.