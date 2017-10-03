High School Football Match-ups: Week 6
Here’s a list of games involving local high school teams on Thursday, October 6, and Friday, October 6. We will have all the highlights during our Football Friday coverage Friday night, at 10 p.m.
Thursday 10/5
Gadsden City @ Buckhorn
Friday 10/6
Hewitt-Trussville @ Bob Jones
James Clemens @ Grissom (Louis Crews Stadium)
Huntsville @ Sparkman
Fort Payne @ Brewer
Athens @ Decatur
Austin @ Florence
Muscle Shoals @ Columbia (Milton Frank Stadium)
Hazel Green @ Hartselle
West Point @ Fairview
Etowah @ Arab
Boaz @ Crossville
Douglas @ Guntersville
Scottsboro @ Alexandria
Lee @ Ardmore
Jemison @ Brooks
Lawrence County @ East Limestone
Russellville @ JP2
DAR @ Madison County
Haleyville @ Madison Academy
Randolph @ North Jackson
Sardis @ Westminster Christian
Central Florence @ Wilson
Danville @ West Limestone
Rogers @ Deshler
Vinemont @ Priceville
Locust Fork @ Holly Pond
Geraldine @ Brindlee Mountain
New Hope @ North Sand Mountain
Sylvania @ Pisgah
Clemens @ Colbert County
Elkmont @ Colbert Heights
West Morgan @ East Lawrence
Lauderdale County @ Lexington
Sand Rock @ Fyffe
Ider @ Section
Falkville @ Sumiton Christian
Tanner @ Cleveland
Hatton @ Sheffield
Mars Hill Bible @ Sulligent
Red Bay @ Lamar County
Cedar Bluff @ Valley Head
Woodville @ Gaylesville
Decatur Heritage @ Addison
Meek @ RA Hubbard
Shoals Christian @ Cherokee
Tharptown @ Waterloo
Vina @ Alabama School for the Deaf