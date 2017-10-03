High School Football Match-ups: Week 6

Here’s a list of games involving local high school teams on Thursday, October 6, and Friday, October 6. We will have all the highlights during our Football Friday coverage Friday night, at 10 p.m.

Don’t forget to call in your team’s score at 1(800)533-TV19, or tweet it to @whnt_sports.

Thursday 10/5

Gadsden City @ Buckhorn

Friday 10/6

Hewitt-Trussville @ Bob Jones

James Clemens @ Grissom (Louis Crews Stadium)

Huntsville @ Sparkman

Fort Payne @ Brewer

Athens @ Decatur

Austin @ Florence

Muscle Shoals @ Columbia (Milton Frank Stadium)

Hazel Green @ Hartselle

West Point @ Fairview

Etowah @ Arab

Boaz @ Crossville

Douglas @ Guntersville

Scottsboro @ Alexandria

Lee @ Ardmore

Jemison @ Brooks

Lawrence County @ East Limestone

Russellville @ JP2

DAR @ Madison County

Haleyville @ Madison Academy

Randolph @ North Jackson

Sardis @ Westminster Christian

Central Florence @ Wilson

Danville @ West Limestone

Rogers @ Deshler

Vinemont @ Priceville

Locust Fork @ Holly Pond

Geraldine @ Brindlee Mountain

New Hope @ North Sand Mountain

Sylvania @ Pisgah

Clemens @ Colbert County

Elkmont @ Colbert Heights

West Morgan @ East Lawrence

Lauderdale County @ Lexington

Sand Rock @ Fyffe

Ider @ Section

Falkville @ Sumiton Christian

Tanner @ Cleveland

Hatton @ Sheffield

Mars Hill Bible @ Sulligent

Red Bay @ Lamar County

Cedar Bluff @ Valley Head

Woodville @ Gaylesville

Decatur Heritage @ Addison

Meek @ RA Hubbard

Shoals Christian @ Cherokee

Tharptown @ Waterloo

Vina @ Alabama School for the Deaf