Gun, ammunition found in Tanner High student’s backpack during K-9 search

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A Limestone County School Official confirmed that a student was arrested during search conducted by a Limestone County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit at Tanner High School on Tuesday.

Authorities say, during the search a drug dog alerted the deputy to a car parked on campus. A 17-year-old male senior was removed from class and escorted to the vehicle for questioning.

During a search of the student’s belongings, deputies say they discovered a .38 revolver in the backpack he was wearing. Authorities say the gun wasn’t loaded, but there were bullets in the bag.

The student was immediately taken into custody.

At this time, authorities say they are not aware of any threats to harm anyone on campus.