Former VP Joe Biden to take the stage in Birmingham today for Doug Jones campaign rally

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Former Vice President Joe Biden is slated to be at a campaign rally in Birmingham this morning. He’s hoping to garner support for Doug Jones, democratic candidate for U.S. Senate.

“We are thrilled and deeply honored to have my longtime friend Vice President Joe Biden visit the great state of Alabama to reinforce his strong support of my campaign for the U.S. Senate. I have known and respected Joe Biden for almost 40 years now. He is the epitome of what we all hope public service can be,” said Jones.

The event is free and open to the public. The doors open at 10:00, and the event is slated to begin at noon.