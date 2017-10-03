Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for 2 kids in Ozark

OZARK, Ala. – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for Taryiez Jackson and Zachariah Omari Snuggs. The two were taken for their home in Ozark last Friday, and have not been returned.

Zachariah is six years old, stands 4′ tall, and weighs approximately 60 lbs. Taryiez is 15 years old, is 5’11” tall and weighs 85 pounds. Both have brown eyes and black hair.

The children are believed to be with Sharon Rodriguez, 44, and Brendan Govan, 27. Investigators say they could be traveling toward Panama City, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; or North Carolina. They are believed to be in a black 2012 Volkswagen Jetta. The Alabama Licence Plate number is 9275AY6. Rodriguez is described to stand 5’3″ tall and weighs around 150 pounds. Govan is 6′ tall and weighs 160 pounds.

If you have any information on where police can find the children, please call 911. You can also reach the Ozark Police Department at 334-733-0803.