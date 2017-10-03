Emergency crews respond to business fire on University Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Emergency crews responded to a business fire on University Drive Tuesday night.

The fire started at 9:11 p.m. at Allied Digital Printing between Memorial Parkway and Church Street. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the side of the building at one point. The fire is out as of 10:25 p.m. There is fire damage to the back half of the business.

The video below shows the smoke billowing around 9:30 p.m.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

No one was injured.