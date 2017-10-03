Decatur Police giving out free gun locks through Project Childsafe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. - In many ways, firearm safety starts in the home, whether it's important conversations or even keeping your gun in a secure place. Now, Decatur Police are offering free gun locks to make homes even safer.

"It is your responsibility to keep it safe and a gun lock takes two seconds to put on," Emme Long, Decatur Police Public Information Officer, said. "It's a super easy fix."

Officers are giving away around 250 gun locks right now. People can pick them up at the department's front desk located inside city hall. Then, all you do is wind the lock through the gun's cylinder or magazine. Finally, attach the lock and put the keys somewhere safe.

"Really the only way you can prevent a firearm mishandling is safely storing your guns in your home, and a gun lock is a wonderful part of that process," Long said.

The latest numbers according to the Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence shows around 3,800 people died in an unintentional shooting from 2005 until 2010. Deaths that could have been stopped.

"Always treat your gun like it is loaded, no matter what," Long said. "When you store your gun, make sure ammo is out, put it in a locked space. Take your ammo, put it in a different location, lock it up."

Decatur Police added a way to keep your gun safe, but also easily accessible, is placing it in a lock box attached to something secure that also requires a code to open.

As for the gun locks, people can also pick one up at Monday's open house. The event showcases several different programs within the department. It's happening from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Decatur City Hall.