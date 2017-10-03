Boaz Middle School principal resigned, new principal in place

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOAZ, Ala. -- The principal of Boaz Middle School has resigned after two years on the job.

Richard Rutledge put in his resignation last week. Monday night, the Board of Education approved that resignation.

Rutledge has been with the system for three years. When we spoke with him on Tuesday he didn't elaborate on his decision to resign as principal of Boaz Middle, rather, he focused on his hopes for the school's future.

"In my two years at Boaz Middle School we have been able to accomplish many good things through difficult times," Rutledge said in a statement to WHNT News 19, "The school has a wonderful faculty. The students and parents are awesome. It is my hope and desire that Boaz Middle School will continue on a path of excellence. I love the students at Boaz Middle and I will miss them very much. I am thankful for the support that I have had and continue to have from parents, teachers, friends, and family."

"We are not at liberty to discuss details surrounding personnel actions of this type," said Boaz City Schools Superintendent Shannon Stanley, "As is true of personnel decisions, actions are based on careful consideration of all relevant facts and the impact on our students, schools, and school system.

There is an acting principal in place at Boaz Middle School. "Our goal is to appoint an interim at our next board meeting if possible," Stanley continued, "We have a strong leadership team that won't miss a beat with ensuring that our students continue to receive a quality education and expanded opportunities for success. If parents have questions, we encourage them to contact us."

Monday night at its meeting the School Board put Boaz Middle School PE teacher Megan Keenum on 15 days of unpaid leave. As common with personnel actions, the Board can't comment on the details surrounding that decision.