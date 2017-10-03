Auburn’s offense is really clicking right now

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Ala. (AL.com) - A third 500-yard performance in five games and first in SEC play since last year's game against Ole Miss sent Auburn's offensive statistics vaulting across the board following its 49-10 win over Mississippi State.

Led by Jarrett Stidham's 263 passing yards and 261.1 passer efficiency, best by an Auburn quarterback since Chris Todd against Furman in 2009, No. 12 Auburn (4-1, 2-0 SEC) leaped from 51st to 23rd in pass efficiency.

Over the last three games, Stidham completed 82.85 percent of his passes and now leads the SEC and is eighth nationally in completion percentage (72.0) and is second in the SEC and 19th nationally in pass efficiency (161.64).

To continue reading click here.