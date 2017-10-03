Arab High School student protects memorial for fellow fallen classmate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARAB, Ala. - The Arab Knights are in mourning for a student who was taken too soon. 16-year-old Belle Smith's death from an accidental injury impacted not only her high school but the entire community of Arab.

"Her brightness radiated," recalled JROTC Cadet Khristian Swindle. "It struck people around her, and she made other people happy."

Family, friends, and classmates honored Belle's life in many ways, including making a memorial out of her school parking space. "We were trying to figure out exactly what we wanted to do so that nobody would park in that spot."

Last Friday night during a home football game, Cadet Swindle stepped up and acted as an honor guard for Belle's memorial. "He came up with the idea of using a centurion or a guard," explained Lieutenant Colonel Keith Pritchett. "Very much like they do at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier."

JROTC cadets usually patrol the entire lot during football games, but this time Cadet Swindle guarded Belle's parking spot for 3 hours. "I thought that would be pretty cool, to respect her. And in a professional manner, make sure we do our job too."

They aren't planning to end the show of respect until after Belle was supposed to graduate. The guard will rotate, protecting Belle's space for the next two years during home games. "We will do a change of the guard every 19 minutes. She was scheduled to graduate in 2019," says Colonel Pritchett.

Cadet Swindle says it was an honor to stand guard over his fellow Knight's space. "My buddy came up to me while I was standing there about an hour and a half in and he asked me, 'Do I regret it? and I said, 'No, my feet hurt, it's hot, but it's an honor to stand here.'"

And it is an honor and a respect that all of the cadets who will eventually stand guard are willing to pay.