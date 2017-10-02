Wreaths for Veterans brings back tradition in Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - It's that time of year again! Christmas is creeping up and that means Wreaths For Veterans is getting ready for a busy season.

In just a few weeks, volunteers will honor war heroes and lay wreaths on the graves of veterans in Huntsville.

Volunteers are starting to make the red bows you see on each wreath.

A group of Huntsville students spent their first day of fall break differently, compared to some of their peers.

"I'm not going on vacation this fall break, so I couldn't think of a better way to spend it than serving my community and helping to make the wreaths for the veterans," said Huntsville High School junior, Grace Lockett.

Huntsville High School JROTC instructor, David Murphy, says he's happy to see some of his students volunteering their time and honoring military families.

"It's especially time to reach out and support them because so many of them have lost somebody, or it's just a little harder for them to be away from family," said Murphy. "

"Also, the ones who are active duty right now in the military, they may be a hundred or even thousands of miles away from where their family is. So it's reaching out and saying a kind word to them is always appreciated around the holidays," said Murphy.

"It really makes me think about more than just sticking it in the ground and really thinking about that person, and how their life was, and that they have a family at home too," said Lockett.

If you'd like to help Wreaths for Veterans, you can contact Joy Parker at (256) 881-5487.