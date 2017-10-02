World-class marksman weighs in on deadly Las Vegas shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The tragedy that occurred at an outdoor country music festival in Las Vegas is being labeled as the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Officials confirm a gunman perched on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel-casino unleashed a hail of bullets on unsuspecting people below. At least 58 people were killed as tens of thousands of concertgoers screamed and ran for their lives. At least 527 others were injured in the Sunday night attack, authorities said.

Marksman Jeff Cramblit recently competed in the World Rifle Championship. He has won some awards and knows a lot about guns. Cramblit explained that with the elevation that came from being on 32nd floor, the accused gunman Stephen Craig Paddock was easily able to target the 22,000 concert goers.

"There's no skill required. You know they say he was 300 yards away, almost any firearm you get will go 300 yards," Cramblit explained.

He said in a situation like that, one bullet has the ability to hit multiple people because the bullet will keep travelling until it hits something. All people can really do is find cover.

"It was just a viscous, cowardly attack way up there, that far away, and just at random people. It's just a terrible thing and my heart goes out to them," Cramblit said.

He said after listening to witnesses' videos of the shots being fired, he may have an idea of the type of gun being used. "It sounds like a fully automatic type weapon," Cramblit said.

He believes that the pauses in gunfire indicated that the gunman reloaded his gun several times. "It typically takes you know two, three, four seconds to reload a firearm, so the breaks in there were sort of conducive to probably whatever he was using. But it's really hard to say and speculate," Cramblit said.

He said it's a long and expensive process to legally purchase a fully automatic weapon, including a federal background check. Authorities have not released the type of guns used, but said they found nearly 20 guns in the suspect's hotel room.