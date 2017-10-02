Vigil for Vegas: Country music fans unite to remember the victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Country music can be a close-knit family that is anchored in Nashville, the country music capital of the world. It only makes sense that hundreds of people gathered there Monday night, to find hope in the midst of heartbreak.

Their message - simple yet profound - in your grief, you are not alone.

Hundreds packed into Ascend Ampitheather in the heart of downtown Nashville, to listen to words of comfort from Nashville Mayor Megan Barry and the music of Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Keith Urban, Allison Kraus and the Cox family.

“I’m reminded over the last two months that the counter weight to grief, is community," said Mayor Barry.

It's hard knowing, we've seen these images before - tears streaming down faces illuminated by flickering flames.

Even though wind, at times, over powered the candles, a sense of unity shined in the place of the candles.

“We’ve been through so much as a country as a whole and just knowing as long as we stand together as united, there’s nothing we can’t overcome," says Tiana Valentine, an attendee of the vigil.

Tiana says she felt compelled to express her grief, holding a hand instead of holding it in.

“Instead of being so divided, just being more together because in all honesty, I feel like division is our biggest problem in this country," Valentine says.

Greg and Ellen Joiner brought their children. They were too young to understand the gravity of what happened, too old to simply not tell them.

“There’s evil in this world but we get to be part of being a light in this world and that’s what we’re going to choose to do as a family and we’re going to lead our kids in that," Greg told us.

They hope to show their kids, just because one light goes out, as long as someone else's light still shines, there will always be light in the darkness.

“See the picture, see the pain, see the devastation, but also see people coming together," he says.

All those in attendance were encouraged to donate to the Music City Cares Fund to help victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting. You can too, by clicking here.