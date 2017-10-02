Tropical Development Possible By The Weekend

October can be a pretty bland weather month: little rain, few wild temperature swings. It’s usually quiet unless something unusual happens! A Tropical cyclone in the Gulf during the month of October would be unusual, but it’s not unheard. The last time Alabama felt a major impact from an October tropical cyclone: Hurricane Opal made landfall in Florida on October 4, 1995.

We’re not expecting a major storm system like Opal, however we are keeping a close eye on the potential of a tropical disturbance in the Gulf by the weekend. The forecast from Saturday through next Tuesday depends heavily on that potential and whether or not it materializes.

The yellow area over the Caribbean and Gulf marks an area of interest that the National Hurricane Center is watching carefully for development later this week.

There are two main scenarios possible if a system develops over the Yucatan Peninsula this weekend.

The first scenario would be more typical of an early fall weather pattern. The system would take a more climatological track toward Florida then to the Atlantic leaving us dry as a bone in Alabama and Tennessee.

The second scenario involves the system moving almost due north toward the northern Gulf Coast and bring some heavy rain to much of Alabama and Southern Tennessee from Sunday to Tuesday of next week.

You’ll notice in our Seven Day Forecast that the chance of rain is still fairly low for the weekend (20%-30%). At this point, look at those numbers as confidence in how we will be influenced by this system in the Gulf. Confidence is low that it takes the northerly track, so expect some adjustments to those rain chance numbers as confidence swings to one solution or another over the next few days.