Nashville vigil planned for victims of mass shooting at Las Vegas country music festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Thousands of country music fans ran for cover Sunday night as a gunman fired hundreds of bullets from a hotel on the Las Vegas Strip, officials said.

Police confirm that at least 515 people were hurt in the gunfire and ensuing stampede at the concert. Jason Aldean was the headliner, the last act on the last day of the sold-out Route 91 Harvest country music festival.

A vigil is being organized in Nashville in an effort to offer people an opportunity to show their love for the victims of this deadly shooting.

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry, Country Music Association CEO Sarah Trahern, and Butch Spyridon, President and CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp released a statement on the mass shooting:

“Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in the tragic event in Las Vegas, especially the victims, their families and friends, and the fans, artists and crews from our Country community in Vegas. This festival brought together people from all backgrounds united in enjoying life through music.

“Safety at all of our events is and will remain our top priority. We are constantly adjusting our event security measures year-round, partnering and consulting with experts at the federal, state and local levels through our full-time security team and the Metro Police Department. We will continue our efforts to provide the most comprehensive security possible.”

The vigil is planned for 6 p.m. at Ascend Amphitheater. Event coordinators are offering free parking at Nissan Stadium Lot R.