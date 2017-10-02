× At least two dead, 24 injured after shooting at music festival

UPDATE: A Las Vegas hospital says at least 2 people dead, another 24 injured, 12 of which critical after a shooting at music festival.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gunshot victims are being transported to hospitals after a mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday.

University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said the Las Vegas hospital is taking in “several” people with gunshot wounds. She didn’t have any more immediate information.

Authorities shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip after receiving reports of an active shooter.

Officer Aden Ocampo-Gomez says deputies are heading to the scene Sunday near Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

No further information was immediately known.

WHNT News 19 is still gathering information on this story. Check back for updates.