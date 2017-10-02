Meridianville State Rep. Jim Patterson has died following a heart attack

MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. – State Representative Jim Patterson (R- Meridianville) has passed away, multiple state officials have confirmed.

Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon’s office released the following statement:

A difficult day for all of America became even more difficult for those of us in the Alabama House who learned that our colleague, Rep. Jim Patterson of Meridianville, has passed away from a heart attack. Jim worked tirelessly for his district and celebrated his greatest legislative achievement last year when his bill requiring insurance companies to cover life-changing autism therapy was passed and signed into law. All of us in the Alabama State House will miss “Big Jim” and his equally big personality. Our prayers and thoughts go out to his wife, Susan, and the rest of the Patterson family.

Patterson was elected to the Alabama House of Representatives in 2010.

He is a graduate of Hazel Green High School and Jacksonville State University.

Representative Patterson served in the United States Army from 1972 until 1976 and then served another six years in the Army Reserves as a company commander of D-926th Engineer Battalion.

Prior to his election, Representative Patterson served on the Madison County School Board from 1988 until 2000, and served as president of the board three times.

He is survived by his wife Susan Carter Patterson and their three children.

Our thoughts & prayers are w/ Rep. Jim Patterson & his family after his passing. Thankful for his service, you'll be missed, Jim. God Bless. — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) October 2, 2017

Madison County lost a dear friend today in Rep Jim Patterson. He served on our school board & always put students first. We'll miss you, Jim — Matt Massey (@SuptMattMassey) October 2, 2017

State Rep. Jim Patterson was a great family man, a good friend, and a true public servant. Please say a #prayer for his family. — Tommy Battle (@TommyBattle) October 2, 2017