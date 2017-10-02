Madison County alum named Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TROY, Alabama – On the the biggest stage in Baton Rouge, Troy running back Jordan Chunn shined brighter than the lights in Death Valley.

The senior is the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week following Troy's 24-21 upset win over a ranked LSU squad on Saturday. The former Madison County standout rushed for a career-high 191 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries. His touchdown in the second half gave the Trojans a 17-0 lead and enough pad to survive a late Tiger push.

Chunn says the magnitude of the moment still hasn't hit him yet.

"That game right there was a statement game. We put everything together as offense, defense and special teams so it was a great win," said Chunn. "I have to give all the glory to God, man. With him I can conquer anything to be honest with you."