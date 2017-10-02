Local country music community reacts to tragedy in Las Vegas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Dan and Josie in the Morning is a popular country music radio show here in Huntsville. This morning, they heard some of the first, raw responses to the tragedy in Las Vegas.

For listeners and viewers here in the Tennessee Valley it really hits close to home, because any of them could have been there. Shock was Dan McClain's first reaction when he heard the news morning.

"Everybody I've talked to on the phone, and on Facebook today, same initial reaction. It's like how could that possibly have happened and why did it happen?," he said.

Even more so was the fact that it happened at a country music concert, somewhere you can frequently find Dan and his listeners.

"How can we protect ourselves in the future you know from going to concerts? We go to concerts all the time. I've spent my whole life going to country music concerts, and I've never felt threatened, until today," he explained.

One listener who called in this morning said all he could think about was, are we really safe anywhere we go?

"Are we safe at live events? Just to say you know, people come to the VBC, I mean are we safe there? Are we safe at a restaurant?"

Heartbreak and disbelief were also on the minds of the listeners.

"My heart's just broken for those people in Vegas, and you know I've begged my husband for the past couple years to go to that and it's just scary that you can't even go to a country music concert anymore without feeling like you're going to get shot," said another caller.

But no matter what, McClain said people here in the Tennessee Valley are not going to let fear win.

"The overwhelming thing that I got from people was that it was not going to prevent them from going out to concerts. They're not going to succumb to the terrorists. Basically, they're going to go and continue and live their lives, and that's a good thing," he said.

Country music fans here in North Alabama are a close-knit group, but so is the country music industry as a whole.

The Country Music Association held a vigil in Nashville Monday night for the victims in Las Vegas.