× Law enforcement says spread of information via online streaming can be detrimental to officers, first responders

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – In the midst of the continuous coverage of the mass shooting in Las Vegas came a plea from law enforcement. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tweeted, “Please do not livestream or share tactical positions of our officers on the scene. This may put emergency responders in danger.”

Local law enforcement officers said while footage can be helpful, it is not worth the death of the person behind the camera or phone.

“It’s not worth your life to record something just to get likes or media attention,” Sgt. Jonathan Ware with Huntsville Police said. “You see a lot of things like that where there are people running in mass panic, and there are other people standing and recording things, placing themselves in danger just to get a video.”

Las Vegas Metro Police asked for people not to livestream where first responders positioned themselves. That information does not do any good if the wrong people are watching.

“It’s very important that the offender who is inside not know where they’re at, or what they’re doing, because just like everybody else, if you can watch it live, they can watch it live,” Sgt. Ware said. “Now, you don’t have anything to cut power or cable or anything.”

Sgt. Ware said information quickly spread online can be a matter of life and death for people depending on the type of information that goes out.

“He could have somebody else watching police movement, reporting back to him, ‘They’re coming, they know where you’re at,'” Sgt. Ware explained. “It would give him the opportunity to escape or move to a new location where police would have to start all over in order to find him again.”